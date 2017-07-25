Bombers PR"Late Game Heroics Secure Bombers Victory"

News Release

Bryan/College Station,Texas - The Bombers returned to action Sunday night to face the Acadiana Cane Cutters at Nutrabolt stadium. Mike Mokma got the start for the Bombers and Jonatan Ellison got the start for the Cane Cutters.

Mokma would pitch three solid innings, giving up no runs on two hits but would have to leave after the third inning due to forearm tightness. Seth Oliver would come into the game to start the fourth inning.

Logan Bottrell would have the bases loaded and still no score in the fourth inning. Seth Oliver would get Bottrell to fly out for the final out to leave the bases loaded and keep the game scoreless.

Oliver would pitch his longest appearance of the season going three innings giving up no runs on four hits and strike out three batters.

The Bombers bats could not figure out Ellison, only getting two hits in the first six innings. Ellison would give way to Hayden Marze in the seventh inning with still no score in the game.

Chase Maddux entered the game in inning number seven for the Bombers and would give up two runs in inning. Maddux would pitch in the eight inning, holding the Cane Cutters to a 2-0 lead.

The Bombers would finally breakthrough in the 8th inning as great awareness on the bases would result in two runs for the Bombers to tie the game leading to an exciting ninth inning.

Reid Morgan would take the mound in the 9th inning and shutdown the Cane Cutters hitters to give it back to the Bombers bats to try and win it in the bottom of the inning.

Jared Mang led things off with a leadoff single and would advance to second with a stolen base with one out. Chris Andristos would hit a looping fly ball into shallow centerfield to allow Jared Mang to score the game winning run.

Reid Morgan would get his fourth win of the season, as the Bombers defeat the Cane Cutters by a final score of 3-2. The Bombers and Cane Cutters face-off again Monday night at Nutrabolt stadium with a 7:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch

