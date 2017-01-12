Bombers Announce Brian Solemsaas as 2017 Field Manager

January 12, 2017 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release





Battle Creek, Mich. - The Battle Creek Bombers have announced the hiring of Brian Solemsaas as the field manager for the 2017 season.

The Bismarck, N.D., native will enter his second season with the Bombers, as he was an assistant coach on last year's team. This will also be his second season in the Northwoods League. Currently he is a volunteer assistant coach for the Red Wolves of Arkansas State. He spent the 2016 season as an assistant at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Ill., where he was the pitching/bullpen coach.

"I'm very excited to have Coach Solemsaas back with the Bombers for the 2017 season. I know he will be a great leader for our players not only on the field, but off the field as well," said Tony Iovieno, general manager of the Bombers.

Prior to John A. Logan, Solemsaas worked for Major League Baseball in China as an Assistant Coach at the Changzhou Development Center where he coached Baltimore Orioles prospect Itchy Xu, China's first native born player to sign with a MLB organization.

Solemsaas added, "I'd like to thank Tony, Brian and the rest of the front office team for this opportunity to lead the Bombers for the 2017 season. It is an honor to be named manager in such a prestigious league as the Northwoods. We have a good core group of guys coming back from last season's team that made the playoffs and have added some very talented ballplayers that should mesh well together. I am excited to build upon the success of last year's team and hopefully bring a championship back to Battle Creek."

He played his collegiate career at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa, and was named an All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate selection as a pitcher. Also during his time at Upper Iowa, he was named to the All-Academic team twice and was a team captain. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in wellness/fitness and recreation in 2009. Solemsaas obtained his master's degree in kinesiology from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in 2011.

After college he spent time at four different schools as an assistant coach helping at each stop on the pitching staff. So far during his collegiate coaching career he has had 13 players be named to all-conference status, five players claim all-region honors and five named All-Americans.

Fans can guarantee tickets to the team's top weekend dates of the season by locking in the Bombers 5-game pack. Five-game packs are $59 and include the best seats at the team's five best games with all-you-can-eat food and beverages and guaranteed giveaways. Fans can buy online by going to Fans can also call the team's front office at (269) 962-0735 or by email tickets@battlecreekbombers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Northwoods League Stories from January 12, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.