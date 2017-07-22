Bolts Take Series with 3-2 Win over Evansville

News Release

CRESTWOOD, IL - Jake Fisher pitched eight strong innings and the ThunderBolts came from behind to defeat the Evansville Otters 3-2.

Fisher had some trouble in the first inning as Evansville (32-24) put four of their first five batters on base. With the bases full, John Schultz singled home a run. Alejandro Segovia followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Fisher settled down after the first. He allowed only three hits the rest of the way and the Otters did not get another man past first base against him through eight innings.

The ThunderBolts (32-24) chipped away. They first got on the board in the second inning as Kyle Wood hit his fifth home run of the year, a solo shot that cut the deficit in half.

In the fifth, Keenyn Walker walked and scored with two outs on a Riley Krane double. It was Krane's second double of the game and his fifth straight multi-hit game.

The Bolts took their first lead in the seventh as Ransom LaLonde drew a leadoff walk and stood at second base with two outs for Coco Johnson, who doubled him in, making the score 3-2.

Evansville's last chance came in the ninth, when Brandon Soat doubled off the wall with two outs but Brian Loconsole stranded him there as he picked up his league-leading 20th save.

Fisher (6-4) picked up his fourth consecutive win, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out six. Felix Baez went five innings and allowed two runs for Evansville before reliever Jake McCoy (0-1) took the loss, allowing the winning run in the seventh.

