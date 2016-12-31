Bollig Ties Team-Lead with Power-Play Tally in Heat Loss

December 31, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Stockton, Calif. - Brandon Bollig ties for the team-lead in power-play goals with his fourth on the season, but the Stockton Heat eventually fall to the Ontario Reign 4-1 Friday night at Stockton Arena. Bollig's goal was his eighth on the season, moving him into a three-way tie for second on the team in goals, while Kenney Morrison and Brett Kulak each registered their first power-play assists with the helpers on the Heat's lone tally tonight. The Stockton Heat won't have much time to dwell on tonight's game, as they will face the Ontario Reign in the second part of their home-and-home series Saturday night at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario.

SCORING SUMMARY 1st Period Ontario goal: F Michael Mersch (10) rebound is kicked out to the doorstep and chipped back into the net over the goaltender's blocker (Hensick, LaDue assists), 9:56 (PP) Shots: STK - 11 | ONT - 9

2nd Period Ontario goal: F Sam Herr (3) shot from the slot gets past the screen and beats the goaltender low blocker (Latta assist), 4:32 Shots: STK - 6 | ONT - 7

3rd Period HEAT GOAL: F Brandon Bollig (8) one-timer from the point is kicked out to the far side post and tucked into the net past the goaltender's outstretched pad (Morrison, Kulak assists), 7:56 (PP) Ontario goal: D Paul LaDue (3) shot from the far side point makes its way through traffic and beats the screened goaltender low blocker (Backman, Hensick assists), 14:58 (PP) Ontario goal: D Paul LaDue (4) 2-on-1 rush leads to a shot from the nearside faceoff circle that goes into the empty net (Purcell assist), 19:59 (EN) Shots: STK - 15 | ONT - 13

GOALIES W: Jack Campbell (34 shots, 33 saves) L: David Rittich (28 shots, 25 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS Three Stars: 1- Jack Campbell (34 shots, 33 saves) 2- Paul LaDue (2 goals, 1 assist) 3- Brandon Bollig (1 goal) Final Shots: STK - 34 | ONT - 29 Power Plays: STK - 1/5 | ONT - 2/5 Brandon Bollig (1 goal) moves into a tie with Andrew Mangiapane for the team-lead in power-play goals (4) Bollig also moves into a three-way tie for second on the team in goals (8) Bollig now has at least one point in back-to-back games (1 goal, 1 assist) Regulation loss breaks a streak of four-straight games in which the Heat have earned at least a point in David Rittich starts The Heat scored their first power-play goal in their last three games The Heat have allowed four or more goals in four-straight games

QUOTES "[Ontario] is a good team. Defensively, they have layers in their game and guys are willing to block shots on their team. We gotta find a way to get pucks to their net and we have to go to the net. Lately, pucks haven't been going in the way we want them to, so we're going to have to go to those dirty areas and find loose pucks and shoot the puck as much as we can. That's the only way we're going to find pucks. They're not going to be pretty at the start, but it'll help open up things for us." - Mike Angelidis with his overall thoughts on tonight's game.

"I think we've struggled the last two games on the penalty kill. I think special teams have been hurting us lately, we're not scoring on the power play and we're getting scored on our penalty kill. To give up five in two nights is unacceptable for the penalty kill guys. We have to find a way to hold ourselves accountable to fix that and get two points and do a better job in those areas." - Angelidis on the team's struggles on special teams of late.

"It's part of the American Hockey League and hockey in general - you come back and you play right away. You have to take what happened tonight and we have to be better and look forward for tomorrow. It's a quick turnaround, so we can't hang our heads down here. We have to get our heads up and get ready to play and be hungry for tomorrow's game." - Angelidis on the focus for a quick turnaround to Saturday's game.

"[Special teams] was the difference tonight, there's no doubt about it. 5-on-5, I liked us again, but our special teams was not good enough." - Head Coach Ryan Huska with his thoughts on tonight's game.

"Power-play guys have to treat their power-play situations like they would 5-on-5 with more urgency. Penalty kill guys need to be on the same page with what they're doing." - Coach Huska on the focus leading into tomorrow and how to right the ship on special teams.

NEXT HOME GAME STOCKTON HEAT vs. Tucson Roadrunners January 6 @ Stockton Arena First 750 adults and teens 13-years-old & over receive a Heat Cap Doors @ 6:30 p.m., Puck drop @ 7:30 p.m.

