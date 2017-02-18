Blunden Scores Late as B-Sens Down Amerks 4-3

BINGHAMTON, NY. - Binghamton Senators captain Mike Blunden scored the game-winning goal with 2:26 left in the game to defeat the Rochester Americans 4-3 in front of 4,034 fans at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night for the B-Sens' third win in a row.

Binghamton came out strong scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes of play. Max McCormick scored his team-leading 16th goal of the year five minutes into the game. Blunden found himself tied up at the goal with the puck, so Nick Paul picked it up and brought it to the corner. Paul found McCormick in the slot who knocked it home to give Binghamton the first tally 4:59 into the game.

Chris Rumble doubled the lead just over 10 minutes later when he sent his sixth of the year past John Muse. Kyle Flanagan sent a cross-ice feed from the right hand side to Rumble just inside the blue line. Rumble held the puck for an extra second before ripping a top shelf shot from the top of the faceoff circle with 3:53 left in the opening period. The B-Sens took the 2-0 lead to the first intermission outshooting the Amerks 13-5.

Rochester struck first in the middle frame when Daniel Muzito-Bagenda scored his eighth of the year at the 5:32 mark during a shorthanded rush. Tim Kennedy picked up a rebound from Andrew Hammond's pads on a shorthanded rush and sent the puck to Muzito-Bagenda waiting on the other side. Muzito-Bagenda found the back of a wide-open net with Erik Burgdoerfer earning the secondary assist.

The B-Sens took back the two-goal lead with less than seven minutes to play in the same period when Paul notched his eighth goal of the season. Francis Perron sent the puck to Marc Hagel in the front of the net. Hagel found Paul down low in the faceoff circle who then slapped one past Muse. Binghamton took the 3-1 lead to the final intermission outshooting Rochester 27-15.

The third period began with two goals from the Amerks that brought a tie at three a piece over 10 minutes of play. Eric Cornel scored his fifth goal of the year at the 1:24 mark after sending a shot from the left faceoff circle by a screened Hammond. Burgdoerfer and Alexander Nylander helped assist on the Amerks first goal of the third.

Former B-Sens defenseman Patrick Mullen ripped a shot to the top shelf over the left of Hammond to tie to the game 3-3 at the 10:55 mark. Jean Dupuy picked up the assist on Mullen's second goal of the year.

Blunden pushed the Senators back out in front 4-3 when he scored his eighth of the season with 2:16 left to play. Muse denied a shot by Andreas Englund and players crashed the net when the rebound became loose. Blunden managed to come out on top and score the game-winning goal with Jason Akeson earning the secondary helper.

Hammond earned the win stopping 22 shots faced while Muse was handed the loss saving 33 shots.

