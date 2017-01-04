BlueClaws to Host Job Fair on February 4th

LAKEWOOD, NJ - The BlueClaws will be holding their annual Job Fair on Saturday, February 4th from 8 am - 2 pm where the team will be interviewing applicants for part-time, seasonal positions. These positions will run from April through the conclusion of the season in September.

"Our gameday staff members play a vital role in the overall success of our operation," said BlueClaws General Manager Chris Tafrow. "This event is of vital importance for us in helping to find staffers that possess the skills, attitude, and work ethic necessary to be a successful BlueClaws team member."

At the Job Fair, the team will be interviewing for the following positions: Ushers, Security, Parking Attendants, Food & Beverage (including concession stand employees, back-of-house staff, runners, vendors, and portable operators), Bat Boys, Kids Zone Staffers, Clean Team, Ticket Tackers, Production Staffers, Promotions Staffers, and Merchandise.

The BlueClaws have 15 gameday staff members have been with the club since their 2001 inception.

Job Applications: Please fill out this application and this interested positions form. They can be brought to the Job Fair itself and filling them out in advance will expedite the interview process.

All of the positions being offered will pay $8.44/hour and all applicants must be at least 16 years of age (Bat Boys may be 15 years of age).

It is highly recommended that interested applicants come to the Job Fair itself and are encouraged to arrive early. Interviews will be conducted in the order in which the applicants arrive.

Positions are extremely limited, but all that attend will receive an interview.

With any questions regarding the Job Fair, please call the main office at 732-901-7000 option 3.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. They have led the South Atlantic League and New Jersey in attendance in all 15 years of existence.

2017 BlueClaws ticket plans and group outings are currently on sale by calling 732-901-7000 option 3 or online at BlueClaws.com.

