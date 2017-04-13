BlueClaws Blanked 2-0 in Home Opener

April 13, 2017 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lakewood BlueClaws
LAKEWOOD, NJ - Three Greensboro pitchers threw a combined seven-hit shutout as the Grasshoppers blanked the BlueClaws 2-0 on Opening Night at FirstEnergy Park.
Dustin Beggs (1-1) earned the win with five scoreless innings, striking out six, while Sam Perez threw three shutout innings and Kyle Keller tossed a scoreless ninth inning for his third save.
The loss is Lakewood's fourth straight as they fell to 4-4 after a 4-0 start. The BlueClaws also fall to 3-14 in home openers in their 17-year franchise history.
Greensboro took the lead in the fifth inning on a two-out RBI single by shortstop Garvis Lara, bringing home Jarrett Rindfleisch with the game's first run.
BlueClaws starter Sixto Sanchez (0-1) threw five innings and gave up one run on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks but took the loss.
The Grasshoppers added a second run in the eighth inning when Justin Twine singled home Lara for a 2-0 Greensboro lead.
Cord Sandberg had three of the seven BlueClaws hits, while Mickey Moniak added two.
The series with Greensboro continues on Friday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Ranger Suarez (0-0) starts for the BlueClaws opposite LHP Dylan Lee (0-0).
