Blue Wahoos Walk off with 2-1 Win over Braves

PENSACOLA, FL -- In four previous trips to the plate, Pensacola's Tyler Goeddel walked three times, one intentionally, and went down on strikes in his fourth trip to the plate. But in the bottom of the ninth, with Blake Trahan on first after a single, Goeddel stroked a double over the head of the third baseman into the left field corner, plating Trahan to walk off with a 2-1 victory over the Braves.

Pensacola (11-11, 51-41) got on the board in the fifth when Joe Hudson drew a lead-off walk and advanced to second on a single by Trahan. Both runners moved up a base on the sacrifice bunt by Jesus Reyes. Goeddel was then intentionally walked to load the bases. Tyler Pike (4-4) struck out the next batter before giving up a RBI-single to Nick Senzel and giving the Blue Wahoos a 1-0 lead after five.

Mississippi (5-16, 39-52) finally scored in the eighth when Stephen Gaylor, who entered the game as part of a double switch in the previous inning, led off with a single to center field. Keith Curcio singled, moving Gaylor to second and Dylan Moore was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Austin Riley then hit into a double play, plating Gaylor to tie the game at 1-1.

Pike struggled to find the strike zone, walking seven batters in six innings. His defense, with two runners caught stealing, an infield double play and an outfield assist double play by Curcio, kept him in the game though. He allowed only one run on three hits while striking out five but did not factor in the decision.

Michael Mader came on in relief and was solid for 2.1 innings before giving up the walk-off double in the ninth and taking the loss.

In game three Saturday night, Mississippi sends RHP Wes Parsons (0-2) to the hill and Pensacola counters with RHP Deck McGuire (8-6). First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is 6:35 PM.

