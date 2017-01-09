Blue Wahoos to Host First Reds Caravan in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla., - For the first time in team history, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos will be part of the Cincinnati Reds caravan joining the cities of Louisville and Dayton. Fans will have a chance to learn more about the Reds at a major league and minor league level during this one-day affair.

The Reds Caravan will be an eventful day sure to create lasting memories for fans of all ages. This event is on Saturday, January 14 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Full season ticket holders will be able to enjoy an extra hour from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The Caravan will feature Reds General Manager and President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams and Reds Senior Director of Player Development Jeff Graupe.

"We're looking forward to the unofficial start of baseball season in Pensacola," said Reds President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Dick Williams. "The Blue Wahoos recognize their great fan base, and we're glad to help get their season started with such a great event."

"We've been asking since 2012 for the Reds to have their caravan in Pensacola," said team owner Quint Studer. "We know how hard it is to come to Pensacola, and combined with January being their only slow month of the year, it's important to show the Reds why it was a great idea with a great Blue Wahoos showing."

Pensacola fan favorites Ray Chang, Zach Vincej and Jackson Stephens will be in attendance along with everyone's favorite mascot, Kazoo. Chang, who has had stops in Pensacola every season since 2013, has been working with Major League Baaseball to continue growing baseball in China during the offseason. Vincej, who had his best season in 2016 made huge strides during the Arizona Fall League. Stephens, who was a 2016 Southern League All-Star, is part of the Reds 40-man roster.

As excitement for the Blue Wahoos All-Star Season builds, this is a fun chance for fans to celebrate the #WahoosLife with a meet and greet with the Reds executives and baseball players, autographs, behind-the-scenes tours with a chance to see the clubhouse and batting cages, bounce house and fun for kids.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A Affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and a member of the Southern League. Follow the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at BlueWahoos.com, facebook.com/PensacolaBlueWahoos and twitter.com/BlueWahoosBBall .

