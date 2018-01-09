Blue Wahoos to Honor Pat Kelly at Wahoos Fest

News Release

Fans will have a chance to visit with Pat Kelly before his move to Louisville.

PENSACOLA, Fla., - After a successful inaugural Wahoos Fest, the Blue Wahoos are welcoming fans out to Blue Wahoos Stadium from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 20th to meet former Blue Wahoos manager Pat Kelly, former players and Reds' personnel. The event is free and open to the public.

Pat Kelly, the winningest coach in Blue Wahoos history, is leaving Pensacola to become the manager of the Triple-A Louisville Bats. The team will honor Pat Kelly during this time. It will also be an opportunity for supporters to thank and wish him well.

Former Blue Wahoos players Zach Vincej and Shed Long will also be at the event for fans to visit and meet. Zach Vincej played the 2017 season with the Triple-A Louisville Bats before making his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 2017. Vincej was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners this offseason. Shed Long, a member of the Reds' 40-man roster, is ranked as the Reds No. 7 prospect. Long started the 2017 season with the High-A Daytona Tortugas before a mid-year promotion to Pensacola.

Reds Senior Director of Player Development Jeff Graupe be will available for fans to ask questions and meet.

Wahoos Fest is a fun chance for fans to celebrate the #WahoosLife with a meet and greet with the Reds executives and baseball players, autographs, behind-the-scenes tours with a chance to see the clubhouse and batting cages, bounce house and fun for kids.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A Affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and a member of the Southern League.

