Blue Wahoos Take Series with 5-2 Win over Braves

PENSACOLA, FL -- In game five of the series, Pensacola didn't wait until the ninth to take the lead and win the game. Behind the hitting of Josh VanMeter and Shed Long, each with a home run in the second inning, the Blue Wahoos took an early lead and never looked back as they defeated the Braves 5-2 and won the series three games to two.

Pensacola (13-12, 53-42) scored first with two home runs over the left field wall in the second inning. VanMeter hit the first one with one out. After a strike out, Long hit a solo shot to nearly the same spot over left field wall giving the Blue Wahoos a 2-0 lead.

The Blue Wahoos struck again in the third with a one out single by Blake Trahan. After a ground out, Gavin LaValley walked, moving Trahan to second. Both runners advanced on a passed ball before Trahan scored on a wild pitch. VanMeter then singled, plating LaValley and giving Pensacola a 4-0 lead.

Mississippi (6-18, 40-54) put up a run in the top of the fourth to make it 4-1 when Austin Riley hit his first Double-A homer with a solo shot over the left center field wall.

Shed Long led off the bottom of the fourth for Pensacola with double and stole third. He then scored on a fielder's choice by Tyler Goeddel to give the Blue Wahoos a 5-1 lead.

The Braves picked up one more run in the eighth when Jared James led off with a walk and eventually scored on a two-out bases loaded walk to Tyler Neslony, making it 5-2.

Kolby Allard (5-8) didn't have his best stuff for the Braves, giving up five runs on seven hits with two walks and two strike outs in four innings and took the loss. The bullpen shut out the Blue Wahoos the remainder of the game led by Michael Mader with two innings, two hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Danny Reynolds went one inning with one hit, one walk and one strikeout and Devan Watts pitched the final inning with no hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

Pensacola third baseman, Nick Senzel, needing a hit to extend his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest in the Southern League this season, went 0-5 on the night with two strikeouts.

After a day off, Mississippi opens a 10-game, 11-day homestand Wednesday night at 7:00 PM at Trustmark Park. The first five games are against the Biloxi Shuckers. In game one Mississippi sends RHP Mike Soroka (10-5) to the mound and Biloxi counters with RHP Luis Ortiz (3-5). After a day off Monday, July 24, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will be at Trustmark Park for five games beginning Tuesday, July 25.

