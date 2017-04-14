Blue Wahoos Fall to Shuckers 6-2

News Release

BILOXI, Miss., - The Biloxi Shuckers sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the second and scored five runs to end the Pensacola Blue Wahoos three-game winning streak, 6-2, Friday at MGM Park.

Biloxi got four singles from right fielder Clint Coulter, second baseman Javier Betancourt, catcher Dustin Houle and shortstop Maurico Dubon and a line drive double to left field from third baseman Angel Ortega to score the first four runs in the inning and go ahead, 4-0. Ortega capped the scoring when he crossed the plate when first baseman Dustin DeMuth grounded into a force out.

Blue Wahoos righty Keury Mella lasted just 1.2 innings. He gave up five earned runs on six hits and struck out two. The Cincinnati Reds' organization 19th ranked prospect is now 0-2 on the year.

Pensacola used four pitchers in relief of Mella and allowed just one more run to the Shuckers on five hits. Biloxi Michael Reed hit his second home run of the season to left field off of Blue Wahoos reliever Alex Powers in the fourth inning to put Biloxi up, 6-2. Powers pitched 3.1 innings in relief, giving up three hits and striking out one.

Seven of Biloxi's nine starters earned hits in the game.

The Blue Wahoos had pulled within, 5-2, in the top of the fourth inning when second baseman Josh VanMeter doubled to center field with two outs to drive in both Brian O'Grady and Powers. VanMeter has three doubles this season and is hitting .292 on the year.

Blue Wahoos left fielder Gabriel Guerrero went 2-5 with two singles to raise his average this season to a team-leading .344. He has four multi-hit games in the first eight games.

Pensacola fell into a three-way tie with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Mississippi Braves for first place in the South Division at 5-3.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are on the road taking on the Biloxi Shuckers and return home on April 17th to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A Affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and a member of the Southern League. Follow the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at BlueWahoos.com, facebook.com/PensacolaBlueWahoos and twitter.com/BlueWahoosBBall.

