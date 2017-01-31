Blue Jays Sign Slick-Fielding Jonathan Diaz

The Toronto Blue Jays today announced that they have signed INF JONATHAN DIAZ to a minor league contract.

Diaz, 31, spent all of last season with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and hit .207 (63-305) with eight doubles, a home run and 25 RBI in 101 games. The slick-fielding infielder committed just 10 errors in 427 total chances while playing second base and shortstop for the International League-champion RailRiders.

Diaz was a fan-favorite for the Bisons 2014 and 2015 clubs, appearing in 210 games and hitting .216 with 25 doubles, three home runs, 46 RBI and 11 stolen bases. He committed just four errors in all of 2014, including time at second base and third base, for a .989 overall fielding percentage. That year, the Bisons lead the International League in team defense (.984) and were fourth in doubleplays (141).

Diaz also appeared in 30 games with the Blue Jays during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, recording six RBI in 51 at-bats.

