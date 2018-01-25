BLUE JAYS GENERAL MANAGER ROSS ATKINS MEDIA AVAILABILITY

News Release

Toronto GM in town supporting Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation this Friday

(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - Toronto Blue Jays Executive Vice President, Team Operations & General Manager Ross Atkins will have a general media availability on Friday, January 26th, 2018 at 11:30am in advance on the 8th Annual Scotiabank Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation Hot Stove Luncheon set for the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.

This media session will last 15 minutes in length and allow for Vancouver-based media to spend time with the current GM of the Toronto Blue Jays who is in town to support the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation.

Who: Executive Vice President, Team Operations & General Manager Ross Atkins

What: General Media Availability

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver (900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, B.C.)

Note: Located in 3rd floor of hotel in main foyer)

When: Friday, January 26th, 2018 from 11:30am to 11:45am

The Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation is hosting its 8th Annual Hot Stove Luncheon presented by Scotiabank and will feature a number of special guests including Toronto Blue Jays President Emeritus Paul Beeston, former Toronto Blue Jays star Lloyd Moseby, Director, Minor League Operations Charlie Wilson, as well as Vancouver Canadians Owner Jake Kerr, Partner Jeff Mooney and Team President Andy Dunn. This event is the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation's primary fundraiser that helps our many community initiatives.

