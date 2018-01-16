News Release

BLUE JAYS GENERAL MANAGER ROSS ATKINS HEADED TO VANCOUVER Atkins, Paul Beeston & Lloyd Moseby in Vancouver January 26th for C's Hot Stove Luncheon

(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - In advance of the 8th Annual Scotiabank Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation Hot Stove Luncheon, the event has announced its keynotes speakers for the afternoon gala set for Friday, January 26th, 2018 at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.

Toronto Blue Jays Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations & General Manager Ross Atkins will headline this year's event with plenty of questions surrounding his organization. This will give local fans a chance to attend the Scotiabank Hot Stove Luncheon and hear directly from one of the Blue Jays key front office minds as to what lies ahead for Canada's Major League Baseball franchise.

Paul Beeston, one of the Blue Jays most recognizable faces returns to Vancouver to support the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation as well as former Toronto outfielder Lloyd Moseby. Beeston, the Blue Jays President Emeritus, will share the stage with Moseby as the two larger than life personalities share stories that are sure to captivate our baseball-centric guests.

The Scotiabank Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation Hot Stove Luncheon, now in its 8th year, is Vancouver's cornerstone daytime sports gala that supports a number of key community initiatives that help children from all across the Lower Mainland. In addition to our speakers, we'll have a vast Silent Auction bursting with packages for the whole family, a raffle for an authentic Lloyd Moseby jersey and much more!

Tickets to the 8th Annual Scotiabank Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation Hot Stove Luncheon are On-Sale Now! Call 604.872.5232, visit www.canadiansbaseball.com or stop by the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C., during regular business hours.

Note: Media Availability will take place outside of the British Columbia Ballroom at 11:30am on the 3rd Floor of the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver (900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, B.C.). and will last 20 minutes as the Vancouver Canadians event begins at 12:00pm.

