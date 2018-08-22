Blue Jays Defeat Threshers in Clearwater

August 22, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





Dunedin defeated the Clearwater Threshers by the final score of 5-1 in game one of a three-game set.

The Blue Jays jumped on starting RHP Ramon Rosso with four early runs plated in the bottom of the first. Kevin Smith started the rally with a two out walk, followed by a Chad Spanberger single to put two runners aboard. Riley Adams smacked a two-run double to left center to put Dunedin ahead 2-0. Brock Lundquist and Rodrigo Orozco each laced RBI doubles to put Dunedin in front 4-0.

RHP Connor Eller made the start for Dunedin, pitched five scoreless, and managed to work out of a pair of first and second jams in the first and second innings. Eller struck out six Threshers hitters and picked up his first win August 1.

The lone Clearwater run came in the bottom of the eighth on Henri Lartique's RBI single. Meanwhile, the bullpen combination of righty Nick Hartman, and lefties Angel Perdomo and Jake Fishman gave up just one earned run in four innings pitched with Fishman registering the four-out save.

Josh Palacious and Riley Adams each registered two hits, and Rodrigo Orozco extended his hitting streak to six games with three base knocks. Orozco has now hit safely in nine of 10 and 15 of his last 17 games.

Dunedin banged out 11 hits and are now hitting a league best .277 in the month of August. Additionally, with the win Dunedin climbed to 5.5 games back in the FSL North Division during second half play.

Game two of the series is slated for tomorrow night at 7ET. RHP Maverick Buffo (3-3, 5.91) takes the ball for the Jays looking for his first win since July 31. LHP David Parkinson (2-0, 1.00) is making his third start of the season for Clearwater. The game will be broadcast live on the Dunedin Blue Jays radio network through the TuneIn App and dunedinbluejays.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.