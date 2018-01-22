BLUE JACKETS TRADE DEFENSEMAN JOHN RAMAGE TO ARIZONA COYOTES

January 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters
News Release
Blue-liner posted 2-7-9 in 33 appearances for Cleveland this year, swapped for future considerations.
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets traded defenseman John Ramage to the NHL's Arizona Coyotes in exchange for future considerations. In 33 appearances for Cleveland this season, Ramage supplied 2-7-9 with 37 penalty minutes and a -10 rating.
6'0", 201 lb., right-handed native of Mississauga, ON, Ramage, 26, was selected by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. In two career NHL appearances, one for Calgary during the 2014-15 season and another for Columbus the following year, Ramage posted a -3 rating. In parts of five AHL seasons with the Abbotsford Heat, Adirondack Flames, and the Monsters from 2013-18, Ramage supplied 17-60-77 with 298 penalty minutes and a -5 rating in 277 combined appearances and helped the Monsters claim the 2016 Calder Cup. During the 2013-14 ECHL campaign, Ramage notched 1-0-1 with six penalty minutes and a+1 rating in six appearances for the Alaska Aces and added 4-9-13 with 20 penalty minutes and a +10 rating in 20 postseason appearances to help the Aces claim the Kelly Cup as ECHL playoff champions.
Prior to his professional career, Ramage contributed 14-39-53 with 237 penalty minutes and a +28 rating in 157 appearances spanning four seasons at the University of Wisconsin and served as the Badgers' captain during his junior and senior campaigns. Ramage additionally helped Team USA claim the Gold Medal at the 2010 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships and the Bronze Medal at the same tournament the following year.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Tuesday road clash vs. the Milwaukee Admirals with full coverage, live from UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI, underway at 8:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Full and partial season ticket memberships are on sale now and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices starting at only $10 per game. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.
The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert.
The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.
