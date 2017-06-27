Blue Jackets Sign Schroeder to Two-Year Contract

News Release

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, announced Tuesday that the team's NHL affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, signed center Jordan Schroeder to a two-year contract. The first year of the deal is a two-way NHL/AHL agreement with the second year a one-way NHL pact. Schroeder was acquired by the Blue Jackets on June 23rd via trade from the NHL's Minnesota Wild in exchange for center Dante Salituro.

A 5'9", 184 lb., right-handed native of Prior Lake, MN, Schroeder, 26, posted 17-23-40 with 10 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 144 NHL appearances for the Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota spanning parts of five seasons from 2012-17. In 292 AHL games played for the Manitoba Moose, Chicago Wolves, Utica Comets and Iowa Wild spanning parts of eight seasons from 2010-17, Schroeder supplied 77-118-195 with 78 penalty minutes and a -9 rating.

Selected by Vancouver in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Schroeder notched 22-51-73 with 43 penalty minutes and a +10 rating in 72 NCAA appearances for the University of Minnesota spanning two seasons from 2008-10. In 2008-09, Schroeder earned WCHA Rookie of the Year honors and was named to the conference's Second All-Star Team in his first season with the Golden Gophers.

Last season, Schroder notched 6-12-18 with 12 penalty minutes and an even rating in 25 AHL appearances for Iowa and posted NHL career highs in goals, assists, points and games played for Minnesota tallying 6-7-13 with zero penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 37 appearances for the Wild. Prior to his professional career, Schroeder represented Team USA in multiple international tournaments, including the 2008, 2009 and 2010 IIHF World Junior Championships and logged time in the NAHL with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program.

