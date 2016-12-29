Blue Jackets Recall Monsters' Markus Hannikainen for Fourth Time

December 29, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, announced Thursday that the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets recalled second-year Monsters left wing Markus Hannikainen for the fourth time this season. In 23 appearances for the Monsters this year, Hannikainen ranks second on the team in goals (8) and sixth in points (13) with six penalty minutes and a +3 rating to his credit.

A 6'1", 189 lb. left-handed native of Helsinki, Finland, Hannikainen, 23, posted a -1 rating in five appearances for the Blue Jackets this season and has a -3 rating to his credit in nine career NHL games played spanning the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns, all with Columbus. An undrafted player signed by the Blue Jackets as a free agent on April 20, 2015, Hannikainen provided 15-18-33 with 26 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 73 career AHL appearances for the Monsters dating back to last season. In 16 postseason appearances for Cleveland in 2016, Hannikainen supplied 3-7-10 with two penalty minutes and a +12 rating, helping the Monsters claim the Calder Cup as AHL Champions.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday home clash vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on Fox Sports Ohio, 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Tickets for every Monsters home game start at just $10 and are on sale now! Full and partial season ticket memberships are also available and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clevelandmonsters, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.