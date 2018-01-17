BLUE JACKETS RECALL LEFT WING TYLER MOTTE FROM MONSTERS

January 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters
News Release
Motte posted 3-1-4 in 29 games for Columbus this year, added 6-2-8 in nine games with Cleveland.
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets recalled left wing Tyler Motte from the Monsters . In 29 appearances for Columbus this season, Motte registered 3-1-4 with two penalty minutes and a -4 rating and added 6-2-8 with four penalty minutes and a +1 rating in nine appearances for Cleveland.
A 5'9", 188 lb., left-handed native of St. Clair, MI, Motte, 22, tallied 7-4-11 with 16 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 62 career NHL appearances for the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus spanning each of the past two seasons. Originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Motte contributed 18-11-29 with 26 penalty minutes and a -14 rating in 57 career AHL appearances for the Rockford IceHogs and the Monsters spanning parts of three seasons from 2015-17.
In three collegiate seasons at the University of Michigan from 2013-16, Motte logged 50-55-105 with 72 penalty minutes and a +38 rating in 107 appearances and added 26-19-45 with 38 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 62 USHL appearances for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program during the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons. Motte additionally represented Team USA in the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championships and the 2016 IIHF World Championships.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday home clash vs. the Rockford IceHogs with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.
The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.
