Blue Jackets Recall Korpisalo, Assign Forsberg

February 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, announced Monday that the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and assigned net-minder Anton Forsberg to Cleveland.

A 6'3", 190 lb. native of Pori, Finland, Korpisalo, 22, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and has a 3-1-0 record with a 3.57 goals-against average (GAA) and .893 save percentage (S%) in five appearances for Columbus this season. In 36 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of the past two seasons, Korpisalo is 19-12-0 with a 2.71 GAA and a .916 S%.

In 15 appearances for Cleveland this year, Korpisalo is 7-5-3 with a 2.67 GAA and a .909 S% and in 36 career AHL appearances spanning each of the past three seasons for the Springfield Falcons and the Monsters, Korpisalo has to his credit a 15-15-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and a .908 S%. In nine postseason appearances for the Monsters in 2016, Korpisalo posted a 6-2 record with a 2.96 GAA and a .898 S%, helping Cleveland claim the Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.

A two-time AHL All-Star (2015, 2017), Forsberg is 0-1-0 with a 4.07 GAA and a .852 S% in one appearance for the Blue Jackets this season. A 6'3", 192 lb. native of Härnösand, Sweden, Forsberg, 24, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round (188th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft and is 1-8-0 in ten career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of the past three seasons, with a 4.02 GAA and a .879 S%.

In a team-leading 28 appearances for Cleveland this year, Forsberg is 14-10-2 with one shutout, a 2.23 GAA and a .927 S% and in 103 career AHL appearances spanning each of the past four seasons for Springfield and the Monsters, Forsberg is 60-28-8 with six shutouts, a 2.19 GAA and a .923 S%. In ten postseason appearances for the Monsters last year, Forsberg posted a 9-0 record with two shutouts, a 1.34 GAA and a .949 S% and was between the pipes as Cleveland claimed the tenth Calder Cup in the city's history and the first in Monsters franchise history.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday road clash vs. the Rockford IceHogs with full coverage, live from BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL, underway at 11:30 am on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

