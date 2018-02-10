Blue Jackets Recall Joonas Korpisalo from Monsters, Assign Jeff Zatkoff

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Monsters and assigned net-minder Jeff Zatkoff to Cleveland. In 11 appearances for Columbus this season, Korpisalo is 5-5-0 with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage and added a 2-4-1 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage in seven appearances for Cleveland. In four appearances for the Monsters this year, Zatkoff supplied a record of 1-2-1 with one shutout, a 3.33 goals-against average and a .874 save percentage.

Korpisalo, 23, is 28-21-5 with a 2.74 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and a shutout in 56 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets. He has compiled a 17-19-6 record with a 2.49 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and two shutouts in 43 career AHL games with the Monsters and Springfield Falcons spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-18. The native of Pori, Finland was selected by Columbus in the third round (62nd overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft.

A 6'2", 179 lb., left-handed native of Detroit, MI, Zatkoff, 30, was selected by the Kings in the third round (74th overall) of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired by the Blue Jackets via trade from Los Angeles in exchange for future considerations on January 22, 2018. In parts of four NHL seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles from 2013-17, Zatkoff posted a record of 18-21-4 with one shutout, a 2.72 goals-against average, and a .908 save percentage and helped the Penguins claim the 2016 Stanley Cup. In 212 career AHL appearances for the Manchester Monarchs, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Ontario Reign, and the Monsters spanning parts of eight seasons from 2008-18, Zatkoff accumulated a record of 99-84-7 with 17 shutouts, a 2.47 goals-against average, and a .914 save percentage. In 37 ECHL appearances for Ontario during the 2008-09 campaign, Zatkoff supplied a record of 17-15-3 with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

Prior to his professional career, Zatkoff registered a 54-22-7 record with seven shutouts, a 1.96 goals-against average, and a .927 save percentage in 92 NCAA appearances for Miami (OH) University spanning three seasons from 2005-08. During the 2004-05 season, Zatkoff went 13-6-3 with one shutout, a 2.55 goals-against average, and a .914 save percentage for the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers. Zatkoff also helped Team USA claim the Bronze Medal at the 2007 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Sunday home tilt vs. the Manitoba Moose with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 3:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

