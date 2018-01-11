BLUE JACKETS RECALL JOONAS KORPISALO, ASSIGN MATISS KIVLENIEKS TO MONSTERS

News Release

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Monsters and assigned rookie net-minder Matiss Kivlenieks to Cleveland.

Korpisalo, 23, has gone 4-4-0 with a 3.10 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in nine contests this season and is 27-20-5 with a 2.75 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and a shutout in 54 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets. He has compiled a 1-2-1 record with a 1.98 goals-against average and .937 save percentage in four contests with Cleveland this season and is 16-18-6 with a 2.51 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and two shutouts in 41 career AHL games with the Monsters and Springfield Falcons spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-18. The native of Pori, Finland was selected by Columbus in the third round, 62nd overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Kivlenieks, 21, has gone 5-10-2 with a 3.33 GAA and .882 SV% in 19 games with the Monsters in his first professional season. In 2016-17, he captured the USHL's Player and Goaltender of the Year awards after going 36-7-6 with a 1.85 GAA and .932 SV% in 49 games to help the Sioux City Musketeers capture the Anderson Cup (regular season champions), leading the league in wins, GAA, SV% and shutouts (five, tied). The Riga, Latvia native was signed by Columbus to a three-year, entry level contract on May 25, 2017.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday road clash vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins with full coverage, live from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Full and partial season ticket memberships are on sale now and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices starting at only $10 per game. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey .

The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

