Blue Jackets Recall Hannikainen For Team-Leading Eighth Time

February 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, announced Saturday that second-year left wing Markus Hannikainen was recalled by the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets for the eighth time this season. A 6'1", 190 lb. left-handed native of Helsinki, Finland, Hannikainen, 23, has 9-5-14 to his credit in 27 appearances for the Monsters this season, along with ten penalty minutes and a +4 rating. In ten career NHL appearances for Blue Jackets spanning the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, Hannikainen logged 1-0-1 with two penalty minutes.

In 77 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning each of the past two seasons, Hannikainen contributed 16-18-34 with 30 penalty minutes and a +10 rating and supplied 3-7-10 with two penalty minutes and a +12 rating in 16 postseason appearances for the Monsters in 2016, helping Cleveland claim the Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions. An undrafted skater, Hannikainen was signed to an entry-level contract by Columbus on April 20, 2015.

