Blue Jackets Recall Hannikainen For Team-Leading Eighth Time
February 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, announced Saturday that second-year left wing Markus Hannikainen was recalled by the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets for the eighth time this season. A 6'1", 190 lb. left-handed native of Helsinki, Finland, Hannikainen, 23, has 9-5-14 to his credit in 27 appearances for the Monsters this season, along with ten penalty minutes and a +4 rating. In ten career NHL appearances for Blue Jackets spanning the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, Hannikainen logged 1-0-1 with two penalty minutes.
In 77 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning each of the past two seasons, Hannikainen contributed 16-18-34 with 30 penalty minutes and a +10 rating and supplied 3-7-10 with two penalty minutes and a +12 rating in 16 postseason appearances for the Monsters in 2016, helping Cleveland claim the Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions. An undrafted skater, Hannikainen was signed to an entry-level contract by Columbus on April 20, 2015.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday rematch vs. the Wild with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on SportsTime Ohio, 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now.
The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Majority Owner and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA Development League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.
