BLUE JACKETS RECALL FOUR, ASSIGN ANDRE BENOIT, JEFF ZATKOFF TO MONSTERS

Columbus recalls Dalpe, Hannikainen, Korpisalo, and Kukan from their loans to Cleveland.

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets recalled center Zac Dalpe, left wing Markus Hannikainen, goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, and defenseman Dean Kukan, and assigned blue-liner Andre Benoit and net-minder Jeff Zatkoff to the Monsters.

In ten appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Dalpe registered 13 penalty minutes and a -3 rating and added 6-11-17 with 21 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 21 appearances for the Monsters. A 6'2", 194 lb., right-handed native of Paris, ON, Dalpe, originally selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (45th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, posted 12-12-24 with 36 penalty minutes and a -31 rating in 138 NHL appearances for the Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, and Blue Jackets spanning parts of eight seasons from 2010-18. In 291 AHL appearances spanning parts of eight seasons from 2010-18 for the Albany River Rats, Charlotte Checkers, Utica Comets, Rochester Americans, Iowa Wild, and the Monsters, Dalpe logged 103-103-206 with 119 penalty minutes and a +6 rating. Prior to his professional career, Dalpe contributed 24-36-70 with 44 penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 76 NCAA appearances for Ohio State University.

In 41 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning three seasons from 2015-18, Hannikainen, 24, supplied 3-3-6 with 12 penalty minutes and a -3 rating. In 113 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning three seasons from 2015-18, Hannikainen, a 6'1", 200 lb., left-handed native of Helsinki, Finland, logged 26-33-59 with 42 penalty minutes and a +11 rating and notched 3-7-10 with two penalty minutes and a +12 rating in 16 appearances in the 2016 AHL Playoffs, helping the Monsters claim the 2016 Calder Cup Championship. In 117 career Liiga appearances for Jokerit, HPK, and JYP spanning parts of four seasons from 2011-15, Hannikainen tallied 22-31-53 with 67 penalty minutes and a +26 rating and represented Finland in the 2012 and 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, and the 2017 IIHF World Championships. This season, Hannikainen posted 2-2-4 with six penalty minutes and a-1 rating in 27 appearances for the Blue Jackets and added 0-2-2 with a -1 rating in six appearances for the Monsters.

Korpisalo, 23, has gone 5-4-0 with a 2.85 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in ten contests for Columbus this season and is 28-20-5 with a 2.71 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and a shutout in 55 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets. He has compiled a 2-3-1 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and .936 save percentage in six contests with Cleveland this season and is 17-19-6 with a 2.49 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and two shutouts in 43 career AHL games with the Monsters and Springfield Falcons spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-18. The native of Pori, Finland was selected by Columbus in the third round (62nd overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft.

A 6'2", 196 lb. left-handed native of Volketswil, Switzerland, Kukan, 24, appeared in one game for Columbus this season, added 1-14-15 with 20 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 32 appearances for Cleveland, and was named to the 2018 AHL All-Star Team. In nine career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets during the 2015-16 and 2017-18 campaigns, Kukan posted a +9 rating and added 8-49-57 with 71 penalty minutes and a -76 rating in 137 AHL appearances for the Monsters spanning parts of three seasons from 2015-18. In the 2016 AHL Playoffs, Kukan contributed 1-4-5 with two penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 17 appearances for the Monsters, helping the team claim the Calder Cup. In 125 career SHL appearances for Lule =E5 HF spanning parts of four seasons from 2011-15, Kukan logged 8-21-29 with 26 penalty minutes and a +19 rating and Kukan represented Switzerland in the 2012 and 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, and the 2014, 2015, and 2017 IIHF World Championships.

In 31 appearances for the Monsters this season, Benoit posted 1-4-5 with 22 penalty minutes and a -1 rating. A 5'11", 192 lb., left-handed native of St. Albert, ON, Benoit, 33, posted 11-37-48 with 60 penalty minutes and a -20 rating in 181 career NHL appearances spanning parts of five seasons from 2010-16 for the Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues. In 52 appearances for the SHL's Malmö Redhawks last season, Benoit supplied 6-18-24 with 22 penalty minutes and a -6 rating. In 422 career AHL appearances for the Hamilton Bulldogs, Binghamton Senators and Chicago Wolves spanning parts of seven seasons from 2005-18, Benoit tallied 52-159-211 with 293 penalty minutes and a +22 rating. A two-time Calder Cup Champion with the Hamilton Bulldogs (2007) and the Binghamton Senators (2011), Benoit has served as a captain or assistant captain in the AHL four times, was named to the 2010-11 AHL Second All-Star Team and appeared in the 2015-16 AHL All-Star Game.

Benoit has also played in several of the top European professional leagues, tallying 5-12-17 with 34 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 53 KHL appearances for Spartak Moscow in 2011-12 and 10-34-44 with 56 penalty minutes and a -1 rating spanning parts of two SHL seasons with Södertälje SK in 2008-09 and Malmö in 2016-17. Benoit also contributed 12-26-38 with 96 penalty minutes and a +28 rating in 54 Liiga appearances for Tappara in 2007-08, helping the club to a Bronze Medal finish and leading all Liiga defensemen in assists. Prior to his professional career, Benoit tallied 99-200-299 with 330 penalty minutes and a +106 rating in 324 OHL appearances spanning five seasons from 2000-05 for the Kitchener Rangers. In 2002-03, Benoit led all OHL defensemen in goals and points and helped the Rangers claim the OHL and Memorial Cup Championships. In 2003-04, Benoit was named to the OHL Second All-Star Team and in 2004-05, Benoit led all OHL blue-liners in goals, assists and points and was named to the OHL's First All-Star Team.

A 6'2", 179 lb., left-handed native of Detroit, MI, Zatkoff, 30, was selected by the Kings in the third round (74th overall) of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft and supplied a record of 1-0-1 in two appearances for Cleveland this season with one shutout, a 1.96 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. In parts of four NHL seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles from 2013-17, Zatkoff posted a record of 18-21-4 with one shutout, a 2.72 goals-against average, and a .908 save percentage and helped the Penguins claim the 2016 Stanley Cup. In 210 career AHL appearances for the Manchester Monarchs, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Ontario Reign, and the Monsters spanning parts of eight seasons from 2008-18, Zatkoff accumulated a record of 99-82-7 with 17 shutouts, a 2.45 goals-against average, and a .915 save percentage. In 37 ECHL appearances for Ontario during the 2008-09 campaign, Zatkoff supplied a record of 17-15-3 with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

Prior to his professional career, Zatkoff registered a 54-22-7 record with seven shutouts, a 1.96 goals-against average, and a .927 save percentage in 92 NCAA appearances for Miami (OH) University spanning three seasons from 2005-08. During the 2004-05 season, Zatkoff went 13-6-3 with one shutout, a 2.55 goals-against average, and a .914 save percentage for the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers. Zatkoff also helped Team USA claim the Bronze Medal at the 2007 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships. Zatkoff was acquired by the Blue Jackets via trade from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for future considerations on January 22nd.

