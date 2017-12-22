BLUE JACKETS RECALL FORWARDS MOTTE, SCHROEDER FROM MONSTERS

News Release

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets recalled left wing Tyler Motte and left wing Jordan Schroeder from their loans to the Monsters. In 19 appearances for Columbus this season, Motte supplied 3-1-4 with a -2 rating and added 5-2-7 with four penalty minutes and a +2 rating in eight appearances for Cleveland. Schroeder posted two penalty minutes and a -1 rating in eight appearances for the Blue Jackets this season and added 3-5-8 with six penalty minutes and a -8 rating in 15 appearances for the Monsters.

A 5'9", 188 lb., left-handed native of St. Clair, MI, Motte, 22, tallied 7-4-11 with 14 penalty minutes and an even rating in 52 career NHL appearances for the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus spanning each of the past two seasons. Originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Motte contributed 17-11-28 with 26 penalty minutes and a -13 rating in 56 career AHL appearances for the Rockford IceHogs and the Monsters spanning parts of three seasons from 2015-17.

In three collegiate seasons at the University of Michigan from 2013-16, Motte logged 50-55-105 with 72 penalty minutes and a +38 rating in 107 appearances and added 26-19-45 with 38 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 62 USHL appearances for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program during the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons. Motte additionally represented Team USA in the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championships and the 2016 IIHF World Championships.

A 5'9", 170 lb., right-handed native of Lakeville, MN, Schroeder, 27, notched 17-23-40 with 12 penalty minutes and +8 rating in 152 NHL appearances for the Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild, and Blue Jackets spanning parts of six seasons from 2012-17. In 307 AHL appearances for Manitoba, the Chicago Wolves, Utica Comets, Iowa Wild, and the Monsters spanning parts of nine seasons from 2010-17, Schroeder contributed 80-123-203 with 84 penalty minutes and a -17 rating.

Originally selected by Vancouver in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Schroeder tallied 22-51-73 with 43 penalty minutes and a +10 rating in two NCAA seasons for the University of Minnesota from 2008-10. Schroeder also represented Team USA in the 2009 and 2010 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping the Americans claim the Gold Medal in the 2010 tournament.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday home clash vs. the Milwaukee Admirals with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

