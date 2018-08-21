Blue Jackets Name Jim Corsi Goaltending Development Coach, Carey Krug Assistant Coach for AHL's Cleveland Monsters

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have named Jim Corsi as the organization's goaltending development coach and have hired Carey Krug as an assistant coach for the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, club general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Corsi, 64, will work with the Blue Jackets' goaltending prospects throughout the system, including netminders with the Monsters, and brings over 40 years of experience to the organization as a player, coach, manager and analyst. Prior to spending the 2017-18 season as a coach at his alma mater, Concordia University, the Montreal, Quebec native served as goaltending coach for the St. Louis Blues from 2014-17.

He spent 16 seasons as the goaltending coach with the Buffalo Sabres, working with the organization's goaltenders and prospects throughout the system. During his tenure, Corsi helped develop Vezina Trophy winners Ryan Miller (2009-10) and 2014 Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek (1998-99, 2000-01). He also has served as a coach for the Italian Men's and Canadian Women's National teams, along with professional European (Schwenningen HC, German League,) junior (OHL's St. Michael's Majors) and collegiate programs (Ottawa University, McGill University, Concordia University).

Corsi established the "Corsi Rating," an advanced statistic that measures shot attempt differential during even-strength. It's figured by calculating the number of shots directed toward the offensive goal versus the number of shots directed toward the defensive goal during five-on-five situations, excluding empty net shots)

Corsi's playing career included stints with the NHL's Edmonton Oilers and the World Hockey Association's Quebec Nordiques. He also played internationally in Europe, Russia and China from 1980-92. He represented Italy numerous times in international competition, including the 1984 Winter Olympics and eight World Ice Hockey Championships (1981-83, 1985-87, 1989-90).

Krug, 49, has worked in a skilled growth capacity in various development programs across North America. The Detroit, Michigan native currently serves as a director of player development for the Detroit Hockey Academy and a skills development coach working with for the United States National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Michigan. He was also a skills coach for the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires from 2012-14. Since 2008, he has been the co-owner, president and head instructor of Next Level Player Development, working with NHL, minor professional, European professional, college, junior and youth league players.

