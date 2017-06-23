Blue Jackets, Broadhurst Ink One-Year deal

News Release

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, announced Friday that the team's NHL affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, signed fifth-year forward Alex Broadhurst to a one-year, two-way AHL/NHL contract extension. A 6'0", 193 lb., left-handed native of New Lenox, IL, Broadhurst, 24, supplied 11-14-25 with 23 penalty minutes and an even rating in 52 appearances for the Monsters last season.

A seventh-round selection (199th overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Broadhurst was acquired by Columbus via trade from Chicago on June 30, 2015. In four AHL seasons with the Rockford IceHogs and the Monsters from 2013-17, Broadhurst tallied 34-77-120 with 73 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 216 games played. Broadhurst also supplied 3-9-12 with six penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 17 appearances for the Monsters during the 2016 AHL postseason, helping the Monsters claim the Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.

In 65 OHL appearances for the London Knights during the 2012-13 season, Broadhurst posted 24-40-64 with 36 penalty minutes and a +30 rating, helping the Knights claim the 2013 OHL Championship. In two seasons with the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers from 2010-12, Broadhurst collected 39-67-106 in 108 appearances with 62 penalty minutes and a +47 rating and helped the Gamblers win the 2012 Clark Cup as USHL Playoff Champions.

The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Majority Owner and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

