BLUE JACKETS ASSIGN VETERAN CENTER ZAC DALPE TO MONSTERS

News Release

Former Ohio State Buckeye logged 6-11-17 in 21 AHL appearances for Cleveland this season.

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets assigned veteran center Zac Dalpe to the Monsters. In ten appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Dalpe registered 13 penalty minutes and a -3 rating and added 6-11-17 with 21 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 21 appearances for the Monsters.

A 6'2", 194 lb., right-handed native of Paris, ON, Dalpe, originally selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (45th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, posted 12-12-24 with 36 penalty minutes and a -31 rating in 138 NHL appearances for the Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, and Blue Jackets spanning parts of eight seasons from 2010-18.

In 291 AHL appearances spanning parts of eight seasons from 2010-18 for the Albany River Rats, Charlotte Checkers, Utica Comets, Rochester Americans, Iowa Wild, and the Monsters, Dalpe logged 103-103-206 with 119 penalty minutes and a +6 rating. Prior to his professional career, Dalpe contributed 24-36-70 with 44 penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 76 NCAA appearances for Ohio State University.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Thursday home tilt vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

