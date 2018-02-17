Blue Jackets Assign Ryan Murray to Monsters for Purpose of Conditioning

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Ryan Murray to the Monsters for the purpose of conditioning. In 24 appearances for Columbus this season, Murray posted 1-4-5 with four penalty minutes and a +7 rating and has missed 34 Blue Jackets contests this year following an upper-body injury he suffered on November 27, 2017 vs. the Montreal Canadiens.

A 6'1", 205 lb., left-handed native of Regina, SK, Murray, 24, was selected in the first round (second overall) by the Blue Jackets in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 12-53-65 with 86 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 244 NHL appearances for Columbus spanning five seasons from 2013-18. Prior to his professional career, Murray notched 22-99-121 with 121 penalty minutes and a +51 rating in 191 appearances for the WHL's Everett Silvertips spanning parts of five seasons from 2009-13. In international competition, Murray helped Team Canada claim the Gold Medal at the 2016 IIHF World Championships and the Bronze Medal at the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships. Murray additionally competed for Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday road clash vs. the Rockford IceHogs with full coverage, live from BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Full and partial season ticket memberships are on sale now and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices starting at only $10 per game. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey.

