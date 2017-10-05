Blue Jackets Assign Markus Nutivaara, Loan Josh

News Release

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that defenseman Markus Nutivaara was assigned by the Blue Jackets to the Monsters and right wing Josh Anderson was loaned to Cleveland for the purpose of conditioning.

A 6'1", 191 lb., left-handed native of Oulu, Finland, Nutivaara, 23, was originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the seventh round (189th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Nutivaara posted 2-5-7 with six penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 66 appearances for Columbus in his first NHL campaign in 2016-17 and added 1-1-2 in two Stanley Cup Playoff games last year. Nutivaara additionally supplied 6-18-24 with 18 penalty minutes and a +17 rating in 85 career Liiga appearances for Karpat spanning parts of two seasons from 2014-16.

Selected by Columbus in the fourth round (95th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Anderson, 23, signed a three-year contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Tuesday and posted 17-12-29 with 89 penalty minutes and a +12 rating in 78 appearances for Columbus last season. In 96 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of three seasons from 2014-17, the Burlington, ON native contributed 18-16-34 with 93 penalty minutes and a +11 rating. In 110 AHL appearances spanning parts of two seasons from 2014-16 with the Springfield Falcons and the Monsters, Anderson supplied 25-31-56 with 184 penalty minutes and a +15 rating and helped the Monsters claim the 2016 Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions. Prior to his professional career, Anderson tallied 62-60-122 with 192 penalty minutes and a +58 rating in 191 appearances spanning three OHL seasons with the London Knights from 2011-14, helping London claim back-to-back OHL Championships in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

