Blue Jackets Assign Left Wing Sonny Milano to Monsters

February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets activated left wing Sonny Milano from injured reserve and assigned him to the Monsters. Cleveland additionally announced Friday that center Michael Kirkpatrick was released from his professional tryout (PTO) agreement with the team. In 35 appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Milano posted 8-5-13 with six penalty minutes and a -2 rating and added 0-3-3 with four penalty minutes and a -2 rating in six appearances for the Monsters this year. In three appearances for Cleveland this season, the first AHL action of his career, Kirkpatrick supplied a -1 rating.

A 6'0", 195 lb., left-handed native of Massapequa, NY, Milano, 21, was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (16th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 8-6-14 with six penalty minutes and a -4 rating in 42 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of the past three seasons. In 133 AHL appearances for the Springfield Falcons and the Monsters spanning four seasons from 2014-17, Milano supplied 32-54-86 with 50 penalty minutes and a -2 rating and notched 4-4-8 with four penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 17 postseason appearances for the Monsters in 2016, helping the team claim the Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions. This season, Milano registered 5-5-10 with four penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 25 appearances for the Blue Jackets and added 0-2-2 with a -3 rating in four appearances for the Monsters.

Prior to his professional career, Milano posted 22-46-68 with 24 penalty minutes and a -17 rating in 50 OHL appearances for the Plymouth Whalers during the 2014-15 season and accumulated 24-37-61 with 33 penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 63 USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program spanning parts of two seasons from 2012-14. Milano additionally represented Team USA in the 2015 and 2016 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping the Americans claim the tournament's Bronze Medal in 2016.

A 5'11", 175 lb., right-handed native of North Sydney, Nova Scotia, Kirkpatrick, 27, supplied 65-93-158 with 67 penalty minutes and a +38 rating in 168 ECHL appearances for the Adirondack Thunder and Florida spanning three seasons from 2015-18. Prior to his professional career, Kirkpatrick played four seasons for Nova Scotia's St. Francis Xavier University from 2011-15 and supplied 108-143-251 with 153 penalty minutes and a +86 rating in 266 appearances for the QMJHL's Saint John Sea Dogs spanning four seasons from 2007-11.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday road clash vs. the Rockford IceHogs with full coverage, live from BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Full and partial season ticket memberships are on sale now and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices starting at only $10 per game. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.