BLUE JACKETS ASSIGN JORDAN SCHROEDER TO MONSTERS, RECALL ANDRE BENOIT

Veteran forward posted 3-5-8 in 15 appearances for the Monsters so far this season.

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets assigned veteran left wing Jordan Schroeder to the Monsters and recalled veteran defenseman Andre Benoit. In 21 appearances for Columbus this season, Schroeder supplied 1-1-2 with four penalty minutes and a-4 rating and added 3-5-8 with six penalty minutes and a -8 rating in 15 appearances for Cleveland. In 31 appearances for the Monsters this season, Benoit tallied 1-4-5 with 22 penalty minutes and a -1 rating.

A 5'9", 170 lb., right-handed native of Lakeville, MN, Schroeder, 27, notched 18-24-42 with 14 penalty minutes and +5 rating in 165 NHL appearances for the Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild, and Blue Jackets spanning parts of six seasons from 2012-18. In 307 AHL appearances for the Manitoba Moose, Chicago Wolves, Utica Comets, Iowa Wild, and the Monsters spanning parts of nine seasons from 2010-17, Schroeder contributed 80-123-203 with 84 penalty minutes and a -17 rating.

Originally selected by Vancouver in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Schroeder tallied 22-51-73 with 43 penalty minutes and a +10 rating in two NCAA seasons for the University of Minnesota from 2008-10. Schroeder also represented Team USA in the 2009 and 2010 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping the Americans claim the Gold Medal in the 2010 tournament.

A 5'11", 192 lb., left-handed native of St. Albert, ON, Benoit, 33, posted 11-37-48 with 60 penalty minutes and a -20 rating in 181 career NHL appearances spanning parts of five seasons from 2010-16 for the Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues. In 52 appearances for the SHL's Malmö Redhawks last season, Benoit supplied 6-18-24 with 22 penalty minutes and a -6 rating. In 422 career AHL appearances for the Hamilton Bulldogs, Binghamton Senators and Chicago Wolves spanning parts of seven seasons from 2005-18, Benoit tallied 52-159-211 with 293 penalty minutes and a +22 rating.

A two-time Calder Cup Champion with the Hamilton Bulldogs (2007) and the Binghamton Senators (2011), Benoit has served as a captain or assistant captain in the AHL four times, was named to the 2010-11 AHL Second All-Star Team and appeared in the 2015-16 AHL All-Star Game.

Benoit has also played in several of the top European professional leagues, tallying 5-12-17 with 34 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 53 KHL appearances for Spartak Moscow in 2011-12 and 10-34-44 with 56 penalty minutes and a -1 rating spanning parts of two SHL seasons with Södertälje SK in 2008-09 and Malmö in 2016-17. Benoit also contributed 12-26-38 with 96 penalty minutes and a +28 rating in 54 Liiga appearances for Tappara in 2007-08, helping the club to a Bronze Medal finish and leading all Liiga defensemen in assists.

Prior to his professional career, Benoit tallied 99-200-299 with 330 penalty minutes and a +106 rating in 324 OHL appearances spanning five seasons from 2000-05 for the Kitchener Rangers. In 2002-03, Benoit led all OHL defensemen in goals and points and helped the Rangers claim the OHL and Memorial Cup Championships. In 2003-04, Benoit was named to the OHL Second All-Star Team and in 2004-05, Benoit led all OHL blue-liners in goals, assists and points and was named to the OHL's First All-Star Team.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday home tilt vs. the Iowa Wild with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on FOX Sports Ohio, Alt 99.1, and the Monsters Hockey Network.

The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

