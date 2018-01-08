BLUE JACKETS ASSIGN JOONAS KORPISALO TO MONSTERS, RECALL MATISS KIVLENIEKS

January 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters
News Release
Korpisalo helped Cleveland claim 2016 Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to the Monsters and recalled rookie net-minder Matiss Kivlenieks from Cleveland.
Korpisalo, 23, has gone 4-4-0 with a 3.10 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in nine contests this season and is 27-20-5 with a 2.75 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and a shutout in 54 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets. He has compiled a 1-1-0 record with a 2.03 goals-against average and .929 save percentage in two contests with Cleveland this season and is 16-17-5 with a 2.54 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and two shutouts in 39 career AHL games with the Monsters. The native of Pori, Finland was selected by Columbus in the third round, 62nd overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft.
Kivlenieks, 21, has gone 5-9-2 with a 3.34 GAA and .880 SV% in 18 games with the Monsters in his first professional season. In 2016-17, he captured the USHL's Player and Goaltender of the Year awards after going 36-7-6 with a 1.85 GAA and .932 SV% in 49 games to help Sioux City capture the Anderson Cup (regular season champions), leading the league in wins, GAA, SV% and shutouts (five, tied). The Riga, Latvia native was signed by Columbus to a three-year, entry level contract on May 25, 2017.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday road clash vs. the Rockford IceHogs with full coverage, live from BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.
