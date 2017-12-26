Blue Jackets Assign Gaunce, Schroeder, and Motte

News Release

Three players returned on loan to Cleveland following Monsters' 5-3 home loss to Milwaukee.

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that Columbus assigned defenseman Cameron Gaunce, and left wings Jordan Schroeder and Tyler Motte to the Monsters. Schroder notched two penalty minutes and a -1 rating in nine appearances for the Blue Jackets this season and added 3-5-8 with six penalty minutes and a -8 rating in 15 appearances for the Monsters while Motte supplied 3-1-4 with a -2 rating in 20 appearances for Columbus this season and contributed 5-27 with four penalty minutes and a +2 rating in eight appearances for Cleveland.

Originally selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round (50th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Gaunce, 27, contributed 0-5-5 with 27 penalty minutes and an even rating in 20 appearances for the Monsters this year. A 6'1", 209 lb., left-handed native of Sudbury, ON, Gaunce contributed 2-3-5 with 36 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 32 career NHL appearances for Colorado, the Dallas Stars, and the Pittsburgh Penguins spanning parts of the 2010-11, 2013-14, and 2016-17 seasons. In parts of eight AHL seasons with the Monsters, Texas Stars, Portland Pirates, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins from 2010-17, Gaunce supplied 21-131-152 in 488 appearances with 583 penalty minutes and a +66 rating. Gaunce helped Texas claim the 2014 Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions and tallied 33-108-141 with 321 penalty minutes and a +56 rating in 185 career OHL appearances spanning three seasons with the Mississauga St. Michael's Majors from 2007-10.

A 5'9", 170 lb., right-handed native of Lakeville, MN, Schroeder, 27, notched 17-23-40 with 12 penalty minutes and +8 rating in 153 NHL appearances for the Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild, and Blue Jackets spanning parts of six seasons from 2012-17. In 307 AHL appearances for Manitoba, the Chicago Wolves, Utica Comets, Iowa Wild, and the Monsters spanning parts of nine seasons from 2010-17, Schroeder contributed 80-123-203 with 84 penalty minutes and a -17 rating.

Originally selected by Vancouver in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Schroeder tallied 22-51-73 with 43 penalty minutes and a +10 rating in two NCAA seasons for the University of Minnesota from 2008-10. Schroeder also represented Team USA in the 2009 and 2010 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping the Americans claim the Gold Medal in the 2010 tournament.

A 5'9", 188 lb., left-handed native of St. Clair, MI, Motte, 22, tallied 7-4-11 with 14 penalty minutes and an even rating in 53 career NHL appearances for the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus spanning each of the past two seasons. Originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Motte contributed 17-11-28 with 26 penalty minutes and a -13 rating in 56 career AHL appearances for the Rockford IceHogs and the Monsters spanning parts of three seasons from 2015-17.

In three collegiate seasons at the University of Michigan from 2013-16, Motte logged 50-55-105 with 72 penalty minutes and a +38 rating in 107 appearances and added 26-19-45 with 38 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 62 USHL appearances for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program during the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons. Motte additionally represented Team USA in the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championships and the 2016 IIHF World Championships.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday road clash vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins with full coverage, live from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

