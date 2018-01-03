BLUE JACKETS ASSIGN FORWARD ZAC DALPE, D-MAN DEAN KUKAN TO MONSTERS

News Release

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets assigned veteran center Zac Dalpe and defenseman Dean Kukan to Cleveland. In ten appearances for Columbus this season, Dalpe has 13 penalty minutes and a-3 rating to his credit and added 1-6-7 with 21 penalty minutes and an even rating in 12 appearances for Cleveland. In 27 games played for the Monsters this season, Kukan leads all Monsters defensemen in scoring with 1-11-12, along with 18 penalty minutes and a -4 rating.

A 6'2", 194 lb., right-handed native of Paris, ON, Dalpe, originally selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (45th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, posted 12-12-24 with 36 penalty minutes and a -31 rating in 138 NHL appearances for the Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, and Blue Jackets spanning parts of eight seasons from 2010-18.

In 282 AHL appearances spanning parts of eight seasons from 2010-18 for the Albany River Rats, Charlotte Checkers, Utica Comets, Rochester Americans, Iowa Wild, and the Monsters, Dalpe logged 98-98-196 with 119 penalty minutes and a +8 rating. Prior to his professional career, Dalpe contributed 24-36-70 with 44 penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 76 NCAA appearances for Ohio State University.

A 6'2", 196 lb. left-handed native of Volketswil, Switzerland, Kukan, 24, posted a +9 rating in eight career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets during the 2015-16 campaign and added 8-46-54 with 69 penalty minutes and a -8 rating in 132 AHL appearances for the Monsters spanning parts of three seasons from 2015-17. In the 2016 AHL Playoffs, Kukan contributed 1-4-5 with two penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 17 appearances for the Monsters, helping the team claim the Calder Cup. In 125 career SHL appearances for Lule =E5 HF spanning parts of four seasons from 2011-15, Kukan logged 8-21-29 with 26 penalty minutes and a +19 rating and Kukan represented Switzerland in the 2012 and 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, and the 2014, 2015, and 2017 IIHF World Championships.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday road clash vs. the Chicago Wolves with full coverage, live from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, underway at 8:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

