BLUE JACKETS ASSIGN DEFENSEMAN GABRIEL CARLSSON TO MONSTERS

Swedish blue-liner posted 0-2-2 in 14 appearances for Columbus this year.

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to the Monsters prior to Cleveland's Friday road game vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

A 6'5", 192 lb., left-handed native of Orebro, Sweden, Carlsson, 20, posted 0-2-2 with four penalty minutes and an even rating in 14 appearances for the Blue Jackets this season and added four penalty minutes and a -2 rating in six AHL appearances for the Monsters this year. Originally selected by Columbus in the first round (29th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Carlsson posted 0-3-3 with four penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 16 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning the past two seasons and notched a +1 rating in five Stanley Cup Playoff appearances for Columbus last year.

In nine career AHL appearances for the Monsters spanning the past two seasons, Carlsson supplied 0-1-1 with six penalty minutes and an even rating and logged 3-12-15 with eight penalty minutes and a +15 rating in 92 career SHL appearances for Link ö ping HC spanning parts of three seasons from 2014-17. Additionally, Carlsson represented Sweden in the 2016 and 2017 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday road clash vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins with full coverage, live from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

