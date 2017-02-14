Blue Jackets Add Bjorkstrand to Roster On Emergency Recall

February 14, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, announced Tuesday that the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets recalled second-year right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand on an emergency basis. Selected by Columbus in the third round (89th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Bjorkstrand currently leads the Monsters with 14 goals this season and ranks tied for the team-lead with 26 points in 37 appearances for Cleveland with six penalty minutes and a -1 rating to his credit.

In five appearances for Columbus this season, Bjorkstrand has 0-1-1 with six penalty minutes and a -1 rating to his credit and posted 4-5-9 with six penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 17 career NHL games played, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

A 6'0", 175 lb. right-handed native of Herning, Denmark, Bjorkstrand, 21, supplied 31-21-52 with 16 penalty minutes and a -3 rating in 86 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning parts of the past two seasons. In 17 postseason appearances for the Monsters last year, Bjorkstrand posted 10-6-16 with two penalty minutes and a +9 rating, helping the Monsters claim the Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.

Bjorkstrand scored the Cup-clinching goal with 1.9 seconds remaining in the first overtime of game four of the Calder Cup Finals vs. the Hershey Bears at Quicken Loans Arena on June 11, 2016, delivering the Monsters a 1-0 victory in the game, a 4-games-to-none sweep in the series and the city of Cleveland its tenth Calder Cup and first in 52 years. Bjorkstrand's AHL-record three overtime goals in the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs and his record-tying six game-winning postseason goals additionally earned Bjorkstrand the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the AHL's Playoff MVP.

Prior to his professional career, Bjorkstrand contributed 144-146-290 with 81 penalty minutes and a +142 rating in 193 WHL appearances for the Portland Winterhawks spanning three major junior seasons from 2012-15.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday road clash vs. the Iowa Wild with full coverage, live from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA, underway at 8:00 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Tickets for every Monsters home game start at just $10 and are on sale now! Full and partial season ticket memberships are also available and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clevelandmonsters, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.