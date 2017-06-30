News Release

BLUE CRABS HOLD OFF PATRIOTS TO WRAP UP SERIES

Bridgewater, NJ- The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (38-28) defeated the Somerset Patriots (41-26) 6-4 at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday evening.

The Patriots took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI single by Alfredo Rodriguez.

The Blue Crabs answered to claim the lead with a five-run fourth inning. The first run came home on a bases loaded walk to Cory Vaughn. Zach Cone and Luis Alen had RBI singles, while L.J. Hoes and Jose Lozada each had sacrifice flies to make the score 5-1.

Somerset cut the lead to 5-4 with a three-run fifth inning. Rodriguez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in the first run. Olmo Rosario then plated two more on a double to make it a one run game.

"Everybody's a bunch of competitors on this team," said Somerset Patriots manager Brett Jodie about his team a day after clinching the Liberty Division First Half Championship. "We're going to go out there and give it our best shot and try to come out on the right side each and every day."

Another sacrifice fly by Zach Wilson in the top of the ninth inning gave the Blue Crabs a 6-4 advantage.

Gaby Hernandez (5-1) picked up the win, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and six strikeouts in eight innings pitched. Lucas Irvine (4-2) suffered the loss, allowing five earned runs on five hits in four innings pitched. Cody Eppley earned his 20th save of the season.

The 2017 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue on the road until Friday, July 7th when the team returns to TD Bank Ballpark for a 7:05 pm game Against the Sugar Land Skeeters. The game includes Fireworks presented by Operation Shoebox New Jersey. For tickets, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

