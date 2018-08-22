Blue Crabs Fall Short in Series Opener

August 22, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





(Waldorf, MD.) - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (16-22) dropped game one against the Long Island Ducks (24-15) 7-5, snapping a season-high six-game winning streak.

The day started strong for Casey Delgado (5-9), as he retired the first two batters of the game on just two pitches. Lew Ford drew a four-pitch walk to extend the inning, with a double from Taylor Ard bringing Ford all the way around from first to open the scoring on the game.

Long Island added another in the second, with a single from Cody Puckett bringing home Miles Williams. The Blue Crabs responded in the bottom half of the inning, getting their offense going on the night. Back-to-back singles from Jon Griffin got the inning going, putting two on with nobody out. Angelys Nina followed that with a single, bringing home Griffin and putting runners on second and third on the throw home. John Brownell (9-10) recovered from there, retiring the next three batters to strand the pair in scoring position.

The Ducks offense bounced back immediately, putting up four runs in the top of the third. After a groundout started the frame, Daniel Fields doubled and Ford singled to put two men on base. A pair of singles from Ard and David Washington scored both to extend the lead further. Miles Williams added another single to score Ard, with Washington coming across on a groundout from Dioner Navarro to make the score 6-1.

Both starters settled in to trade scoreless innings during the fourth and fifth. The Blue Crabs offense got rolling again in the sixth, as they fought back for three in the inning. Griffin and Martinez both got it going with singles again, putting runners on the corners with nobody out. Nina hit a chopper to third, which led to a fielder's choice as Griffin was caught trying to come home on the play. A walk to Cory Vaughn loaded the bases behind that, before a single from Kalaika Kahoohalahala scored a pair of runs. A sacrifice fly from Jose Gonzalez followed, bringing home Vaughn to cut the deficit to two runs.

Delgado finished the night strong, allowing just one runners to reach base over his final three innings. The bullpens would take over the game in the seventh, with the score sitting at 6-4 in favor of the Ducks. Jordany Valdespin would add one to the lead with a solo homerun in the seventh, his 11th homerun of the season.

A scoreless eighth ensued, sending the three-run game to the ninth. Long Island sent Fernando Abad (S,1) to the mound, his first save opportunity of the season. The southpaw picked up two quick outs, but back-to-back singles brought the tying run to the plate for the Blue Crabs. Abad ran the count full to Martinez, before he got a groundout back to the mound to finish off the 7-4 win for the Ducks.

The Blue Crabs return to action Thursday, August 23rd for a doubleheader to finish the series against the Ducks. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 P.M. on Thursday at Regency Furniture Stadium.

