Blockparty Joins USL\\"s Thriving Preferred Supplier Program

News Release

TAMPA, Fla. - Blockparty, a fan-focused hospitality and entertainment company, announced today it has entered into an agreement with the United Soccer Leagues, LLC, to become the Official Tailgate Services Supplier of all related properties, including the United Soccer League - one of the most prominent Division II professional leagues in the world - the USL's Division III, the Premier Development League (PDL) and the Super Y League.

The USL's historic 2017 season is set to culminate at 9 p.m. ET from Slugger Field on Monday, as Eastern Conference champion Louisville City FC hosts the Western Conference champion Swope Park Rangers in the 2017 USL Cup - which will be broadcast live on ESPNU and SiriusXM FC.

As the Official Tailgate Services Supplier of the USL, Blockparty will have exclusive rights to temporary and pop-up hospitality both inside and outside all venues for the USL Cup Playoffs and other league-governed activations. In addition, Blockparty will be the official partner for all league teams.

"As the USL continues its meteoric growth, we're looking for partners that allow us to bring the latest in hospitality and entertainment while maintaining a superior level of customer service for our fans," said USL President Jake Edwards. "The work Blockparty has been doing in intercollegiate athletics and with Live Nation has proven them to be at the forefront of the âexperience economy,' and we're confident they can assist all of our clubs with providing a world-class experience for their fans."

The USL is expected to add 30-40 new franchises at the second and third divisions of professional soccer over the next five years. To support this enormous growth, the USL instituted the Preferred Supplier Program to help new franchise owners provide the best experience possible for fans from day one.

"We are excited to get in on the ground level of the USL's growth and set the standard for an exceptional fan experience across the league," said Blockparty co-founder Adam Ward. "Their strict quality standards are in perfect alignment with our commitment to providing unparalleled customer service and unforgettable game day experiences."

Blockparty has developed its reputation as the go-to operator of pop-up fan communities by partnering with venue owners and operators to provide a best-in-class service to fans, while working closely with venue leadership to create engaging digital and social campaigns, as well as distinctive sponsorship opportunities.

Other partnerships include sports properties across the college football landscape, including Mizzou, North Texas, San Diego State, SMU, Temple and UCLA, and with Major League Baseball's Milwaukee Brewers and Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company.

