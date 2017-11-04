Blerim Dzemaili Called up by Switzerland

News Release

MONTREAL - Midfielder Blerim Dzemaili has been called up by the Swiss national team Firday to take part in the UEFA play-offs for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a home and away series against Northern Ireland.

The first leg will take place on November 9, at Windsor Park, in Belfast, followed by the return leg on November 12, at St. Jakob-Park, in Basel. The winner will qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Dzemaili, 31, has scored seven goals in 59 games with the Swiss national team, making his international debut on March 1, 2006, against Scotland. He represented the Nati at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, and at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, starting two group stage games against France and Honduras, and the round of 16 game against Argentina in 2014. He also started four Euro 2016 games in France. He scored his first international goal on September 6, 2014, against Iceland, and recorded a brace against Liechtenstein, on June 10, 2015, in a 3-0 win.

