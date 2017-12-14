Bleackley Returns to Wolves

News Release

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced that forward Conner Bleackley has been reassigned to the team by the St. Louis Blues.

Prior to being reassigned to the Tulsa Oilers by St. Louis on Oct. 10, Bleackley attended Wolves training camp and was named to Chicago\'s Opening Night roster.

Through 22 ECHL games with Tulsa, the 21-year-old leads the team with 10 goals and eight assists for 18 points.

Last season, Bleackley appeared in 45 games with the Wolves and produced 10 points (2G, 8A). The High River, Alberta, native also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games with Chicago.

