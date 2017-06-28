Blazek Leads Sox to Fourth Straight Win

News Release

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.-Michael Blazek threw a second straight quality outing at home as the Colorado Springs Sky Sox won their fourth in a row in a 4-1 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers in front of 3,108 at Security Service Field Wednesday afternoon.

Blazek matched his season-long outing set June 18 against Oklahoma City in his second straight home daytime start. The righty went 7 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run and striking out three Storm Chasers while scattering six hits. The Sox defense gifted Blazek with a pair of double plays in the third and fourth innings and stranded the potential tying run on third base with three groundouts in the sixth inning.

For the second game in a row, the Sky Sox (47-30) scored a first-inning run. Brett Phillips grounded a RBI single past the drawn-in infield to plate Mauricio Dubon, who led off the frame with a single and advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt from Omaha starting pitcher Josh Staumont.

The Sox found themselves in a similar situation in the fifth inning. With Andrew Susac on third base and one out, Dubon lined a base hit up the middle past the drawn-in infield to give the hosts a 2-1 lead and give Dubon his third RBI as a member of the Sky Sox.

Colorado Springs scored some insurance runs in the eighth inning off reliever Eric Stout. With two outs, Nick Noonan lined a two-run double to the right-centerfield gap, scoring Lewis Brinson and Ivan De Jesus, who extended his team-high hitting streak to seven games with an eighth-inning single.

The Sky Sox look for a series sweep in the homestand finale Thursday night at 6:40 p.m. MT. RHP Forrest Snow (2-1, 5.06) takes the mound in search of his second straight win and the team's eighth straight home win. Thursday night is also both Military Appreciation Night and $3 Thirsty Thursday, with $3 Sierra Nevada SummerFest (courtesy of Rocky Mountain Coors

