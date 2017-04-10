Blast Win MASL Championship

News Release

After Sonora took game one in Baltimore, the Blast traveled to Sonora for the second game of the MASL Championship series on Sunday night. In a thrilling back and forth game the Blast handed Sonora their first home loss of the season in game two 9-8 to force a championship deciding mini game. In the mini game the Blast were victorious 1-0 to win their 9th championship and hoist the Ron New Cup as the 2017 MASL Champions.

The first quarter showed fast paced action with both teams playing solid defensively. Sonora would strike for the fist goal of the game when Erick Rosas found the back of the net at the 11:44 mark. Seconds later the Blast would answer when Vini Dantas broke free and assisted Geaton Caltabiano for the first Blast goal of the game. At the end of the first the game was tied at 1.

Early in the second quarter Sonora regained the lead when Damien Garcia recorded his second goal of the postseason off a shot that bounced off a Blast defender. Tony Donatelli would answer for the Blast with a power play goal assisted by Pat Healey. This was Donatelli's 5th goal of the postseason. At the 5:05 mark Franck Tayou recorded his first goal of the series off an assist from Damien Garcia to put Sonora up 3-2. The Blast would tie the game with a goal from Jonatas Melo off an assist from Andrew Hoxie. At the 10:13 mark after a Blast penalty, Maurico Salles hit a shot from the top of the box to regain the lead for Soles. At the half Sonora led 4-3.

Early in the second half Damien Garcia recorded his second goal of the game on a Sonora powerplay. At the 3:10 mark Hiram Ruiz found the back of the net to extend the Soles lead to 3. The Blast would answer when Vini Dantas recorded his 7th goal of the postseason. At the 9:41 mark Tony Donatelli recorded his second goal of the game off an assist from Vini Dantas to pull the Blast within 1. Seconds later Sonora answered when Franck Tayou recorded his second goal of the game of an assist from Raymundo Contreras. At the 12:52 mark Andrew Hoxie was able to gain possession off a pass from Jonatas Melo and rip a shot into the back of the net for his 6th goal of the postseason. The Blast entered the final quarter trailing 7-6.

The Blast recorded the opening goal of the final quarter to even the score at 7. Vini Dantas found the back of the net for his second goal of the game. With :18 seconds left in the game Franck Tayou completed the hat trick with his third goal of the game but seconds later Adriano Dos Santos answered for the Blast with :11 seconds left in the game to save the Blast season and force game two into overtime.

In the golden goal overtime Juan Pereira scored the game winning goal for the Blast send force a mini game to decide who would raise the Ron Newman Cup.

Vini Dantas recorded his 9th goal of the postseason for the Blast at the 9:57 mark in the mini game assisted by Pat Healey to put the Blast up 1-0. The rest of the game Pat Healey, Adriano Dos Santos, William Vanzela and the Blast defense shut the door on the Sonora offense to win the MASL Championship by a final score of 1-0.

The Blast were led by Championship MVP Vini Dantas who recorded the only goal in the mini game and two goals and two assist in game two and Tony Donatelli who recorded 2 goals. Goalkeeper, William Vanzela, recorded 14 saves in the game two.

The Blast earned their 9th championship in franchise history and are back to back MASL Champions.

