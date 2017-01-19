Blast Travel to Cedar Rapids and Milwaukee

January 19, 2017 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - Baltimore Blast News Release





Baltimore Blast vs. Cedar Rapids Rampage

Friday, January 20th @ U.S. Cellular Center 8:05 p.m. EST

Baltimore Blast vs. Milwaukee Wave

Saturday, January 21st @ UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena 7:05 p.m. EST

Setting the Tone:

Baltimore Blast: 8-3

First place in the Eastern Division

Previous Game: Defeated Harrisburg 5-2

Cedar Rapids Rampage: 8-4

Tied for first place in the Central Division

Previous Game: Lost to Tacoma 3-2

Milwaukee Wave: 7-5

Tied for third place in the Central Division

Previous Game: Defeated Chicago 10-8

Season Series: 11/11/16 Milwaukee defeated the Blast in Baltimore 4-3

Baltimore Players to Watch:

Tony Donatelli is tied for 5th in the league in assists with 13 and leads the team in goals this season with 13. Vini Dantas and Lucas Roque are also scoring threats for the Blast who are averaging 5.8 goals per game. The Blast offense is well rounded with 17 players recording at least 1 goal so far this season.

Last season's MASL Defender of the Year, Pat Healey and veteran defender Adriano Dos Santos anchor a defense which is allowing 3.2 goals per game. Goalkeeper William Vanzela leads the MASL with a 3.06 GAA.

The Competition- Cedar Rapids Rampage

Gordy Gurson leads the Rampage with 25 points and ranks 10th in the MASL with 16 goals. Pablo Da Silva is tied with Tony Donatelli of the Blast for 5th in the league with 13 assists. Hewerton Moreira ranks second on the team in points with 20 on 13 goals and 7 assists. Rampage goalie, Brett Petricek, ranks 4th in the MASL with a 4.60 GAA. The Rampage are coached by Hewerton Moreira.

The Competition- Milwaukee Wave

Ian Bennett ranks 3rd in the MASL in points with 39 and 3rd in the league in goals with 32. Max Ferdinand leads the MASL in assists with 19 and has added 14 goals. The Blast defense will look to slow down the high powered Wave offense that is averaging 6.7 goals per game. In net for the Wave, Josh Lemos, enters 8th in the MASL with a 5.68 goals against average. The Wave are coached by Giuliano Oliviero.

Upcoming Games:

January 29th 4:05 p.m. EST St. Louis Ambush @ Baltimore Blast

February 4th 7:05 p.m. EST Milwaukee Wave @ Baltimore Blast

February 17th 7:35 p.m. EST Syracuse Silver Knights @ Baltimore Blast

