Blast Fall to Wave 7-2

The Baltimore Blast traveled to Milwaukee on Saturday evening for their second matchup of the season against the Wave. In a fast paced game the Blast were defeated by the Wave 7-2.

The Blast would gain an early lead with a goal from Daniel Peruzzi. This was Peruzzi's second goal of the season and was assisted by Tony Donatelli for his team leading 14th assist. The Wave would tie the game at the 10:40 mark with a goal from Hans Denissen and then take the lead off another goal from Denissen later in the quarter. At the end of the first the Wave led 2-1.

In the second quarter the Wave would build on their lead with two goals. Both goals would come from Robert Renaud. Going into the locker room the Blast trailed 4-1.

The Wave would extend their lead in the third quarter with two more goals while holding the Blast offense scoreless. Ian Bennett, who entered 3rd in the MASL in goals, recorded his 33rd of the season. At the 3:19 mark Drew Ruggles would also score for the Wave's sixth consecutive goal. The Blast entered the final quarter trailing 6-1.

The scoring continued for the Wave in the fourth quarter when Ian Bennett recorded his second goal of the game at the 7:51 mark. Tony Donatelli recorded his team leading 16th goal for the Blast at the 10:55 mark off an assist from Lucas Roque but it would not be enough to come back. At the final buzzer the Wave defeated the Blast 7-2.

The Blast were led by Tony Donatelli who recorded a goal and an assist. Daniel Peruzzi recorded the other Blast goal.

The Blast will return home on Sunday, January 29th for a matchup against the St. Louis Ambush. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. from the Royal Farms Arena. Tickets are on sale now by contacting the Blast office at 410-73-BLAST or through TickerMaster.com.

