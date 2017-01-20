Blast Fall to Rampage 5-3

January 20, 2017 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - Baltimore Blast News Release





The Baltimore Blast traveled to Cedar Rapids on Friday night for their first ever matchup against the Rampage. In a low scoring game the Blast were defeated 5-3.

The Rampage would grad an early lead with two goals in the first quarter. Hewerton Moreira and Patrick Kelly each recorded goals as the Rampage held the Blast scoreless. At the end of the first the Rampage led 2-0.

In the second quarter the Rampage would build on their lead with a goal from Gordy Gurson which was his team leading 17th goal of the season. With :30 seconds left in the half the Blast would finally find the back of the net when Tony Donatelli recorded his 14th goal of the season. The goal was assisted by Vini Dantas and the Blast went into the locker room trailing 3-1.

The Blast came out in the second half and controlled possession. At the 13:47 mark Tony Donatelli recorded his second goal of the game off an assist from Lucas Roque. This was the only goal scored in the quarter as the Blast entered the fourth trailing 3-2.

After a Blast penalty late in the fourth quarter the Rampage were able to strike. At the 10:27 mark Jonathan Greenfield extended the Rampage lead to 2 and seconds later Derek Hoffman recorded a goal to put Cedar Rapids up 5-2. With three seconds left in the game Andrew Hoxie would record a goal but it would not be enough as the Blast fell to the Rampage 5-3.

The Blast were led by Tony Donatelli who recorded 2 goals. In net for the Blast William Vanzela recorded 5 saves.

The Blast will be back in action tomorrow when they play in Milwaukee against the Wave. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m. EST from the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

