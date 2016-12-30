Blast Fall to Heat 7-4

December 30, 2016 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - Baltimore Blast News Release





The Baltimore Blast traveled to Harrisburg on Friday night for an eastern division matchup against the Heat. In the second meeting of the season the Heat evened the season series by defeating the Blast 7-4.

Despite outshooting the Heat in the first quarter 4-1 the Blast were unable to find the back of the net. At the 10:22 mark Heat midfielder, Lucio Gonzaga, recorded the only goal of the quarter. At the end of the first the Heat led 1-0.

In the second quarter the Heat would extend their lead at the 5:26 mark with a goal from Tom Mellor. Before the end of the half the Blast would answer when Jonatas Melo recorded his 7th goal of the season off an assist from Vini Dantas. At the half the Blast trailed 2-1.

Baltimore would tie the game at 2 at the 2:36 mark in the third quarter when Sofiane Tergou recorded his first goal of the season. The Heat would answer when Ricardo Carvalho found the back of the net during a 4 v 4 opportunity. This was Carvalho's 8th goal of the season and the Blast entered the final quarter trailing 3-2.

Stephen Basso scored a Heat goal :21 seconds into the final quarter and Thiago Freitas followed that with another Heat goal to extend the lead to 3. Vini Dantas recorded his 7th goal of the season off an assist from Pat Healey but the Blast comeback efforts would come up short. After another goal from Ricardo Carvalho and an empty net goal from Yaikel Perez the Heat led 7-3. A late goal was recorded by Tony Donatelli assisted by Vini Dantas but at the final buzzer the Blast fell to the Heat 7-4.

The Blast were led by Vini Dantas who recorded a goal and an assist on the night. Blast goalkeeper, William Vanzela, recorded 3 saves.

The Blast will return home Saturday, January 7th to take on the Dallas Sidekicks. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m. from the Royal Farms Arena. Tickets are on sale now through TicketMaster or by calling the Blast office at 410-73-BLAST.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 30, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.