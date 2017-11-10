Blast Edge Cedar Rapids in Home Opener

News Release

Dantas and Pereira lead team with 2 goals

The Baltimore Blast open the 2017-18 season in the beautiful SECU arena with a 8-7 victory over the Cedar Rapids Rampage. In front of a near sellout crowd of 3,733, the Blast were led by 2 goals from Vini Dantas and Juan Pereira.

The first half saw a back-and-forth half ending in a 3-3 tie at half. The teams traded goals, with Vini Dantas and Juan Pereira combining for the first 2 Blast goals and Andrew Hoxie scored the third just before half. Cedar Rapids goals were scored by Gordy Gurson, Antonio Aguilar, and Taylor Bond.

The Blast took control of the game in the second half, increasing their lead to 8-5 in the fourth quarter. Highlight goals were scored by Lucas Roque on a bicycle kick and a power play goal from Vini Dantas off an assist from Pat Healey. Other Blast goals were scored by Daniel Peruzzi and Tony Donatelli. Cedar Rapids fought back in the fourth quarter using their 6th attacker offense with goals from Pablo da Silva and Tony Walls to cut the lead to 8-7.

Baltimore closed out the 8-7 victory behind 11 saves from William Vanzela. Cedar Rapids goalkeeper also had an excellent game with finishing with 15 saves.

Baltimore returns home on November 17th to play the Syracuse Silver Knights at 7:35 p.m. at SECU Arena. Tickets can be purchased through the Blast office by calling 410-732-5278, going to baltimoreblast.com, or on ticketmaster.com.

MASL Match Report

Match: Baltimore Blast vs. Cedar Rapids Rampage

Date: November 10, 2017

Venue: SECU Arena, Towson, MD

Kickoff: 7:35 p.m. ET

Attendance: 3,733

